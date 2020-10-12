Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Islanders trade Devon Toews to Avalanche for pair of draft picks

Newsday Monday, 12 October 2020 ()
Isles get second-round picks in 2021 and 2022 for the 26-year-oldÂ puck-moving defenseman.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this