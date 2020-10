Taylor Hall saw only positives in signing with Sabres Monday, 12 October 2020 ( 20 minutes ago )

Taylor Hall refused to buy into the negativity surrounding the Buffalo Sabres, and instead focused on the positives. The opportunity to alongside captain Jack Eichel was a factor, and playing for a familiar coach in Ralph Krueger another. 👓 View full article

