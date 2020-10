AP source: Alex Pietrangelo signs seven-year deal with Golden Knights Monday, 12 October 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Longtime St. Louis Blues defenseman Alex Pietrangelo is headed to the Vegas Golden Knights on a seven-year deal worth $8.8 million per season. Longtime St. Louis Blues defenseman Alex Pietrangelo is headed to the Vegas Golden Knights on a seven-year deal worth $8.8 million per season. 👓 View full article

CBC.ca





