Freddie Freeman opens up NLCS Game 1 with a solo shot in the top of the first inning

FOX Sports Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
Freddie Freeman opens up NLCS Game 1 with a solo shot in the top of the first inningAtlanta Braves 1B Freddie Freeman got off to a quick start in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series, hitting a solo shot off of Walker Buehler in the top of the first inning. The Braves lead the Los Angeles Dodgers, 1-0.
