Freddie Freeman opens up NLCS Game 1 with a solo shot in the top of the first inning
Tuesday, 13 October 2020 () Atlanta Braves 1B Freddie Freeman got off to a quick start in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series, hitting a solo shot off of Walker Buehler in the top of the first inning. The Braves lead the Los Angeles Dodgers, 1-0.
With deathcounts like these, can they even be considered good guys? For this list, we’ll be looking at the heroes in video games, as well as heroic characters that succumb to evil, that have acquired massive kill counts over the course of their adventures.
A Doctor Who superfan has laid claim to having the world's largest collection of the show's memorabilia - after spending over £100,000 on "at least a million" items. Brian Mattocks, 50, says he became..
We searched LGR's most popular videos and picked the top 1000 comments based on number of likes, first comments, and frequently asked questions. From looking back on his earliest efforts to revisiting..