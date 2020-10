Kiké Hernandez crushes solo homer to knot NLCS Game 1 up at 1-1 in the 5th inning Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ( 33 minutes ago )

Los Angeles Dodgers 2B Kiké Hernandez got a hold of a hanging curveball from Atlanta Braves pitcher Max Fried and tied Game 1 of the National League Divisional Series up at 1-1 in the bottom of the 5th inning. Los Angeles Dodgers 2B Kiké Hernandez got a hold of a hanging curveball from Atlanta Braves pitcher Max Fried and tied Game 1 of the National League Divisional Series up at 1-1 in the bottom of the 5th inning. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this