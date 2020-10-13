Global  
 

Watch Walker Buehler, Max Fried trade off strikeouts in NLCS Game 1 pitcher's duel

FOX Sports Tuesday, 13 October 2020
Watch Walker Buehler, Max Fried trade off strikeouts in NLCS Game 1 pitcher’s duelWatch Los Angeles Dodgers starter Walker Buehler and Atlanta Braves starter Max Fried go shot for shot, striking out opposing hitters in Game 1 of the NLCS. It was a game dominated by pitching in the early going as each pitcher left after having allowed just one earned run via solo homer.
LukeServello

Luke Servello Max Fried and Walker Buehler was a pleasure to watch tonight. Gonna be two perennial CY Young candidates for years to come. #Postseason 25 minutes ago

TwoClutchTV

Will You’re telling me I’ve gotten to watch Max Fried, Walker Buehler, Brusdar Graterol, AND Dustin May in the same game?? 47 minutes ago

WhelanHealth

David Whelan Max Fried vs. Walker Buehler is a pleasure to watch. Virtuoso young pitchers 1 hour ago