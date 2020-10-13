|
Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena blames stress after fans troll her for not wearing mask properly. See post
Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
Tennis champ Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena has explained why she did not wear her mask properly (below) on the sidelines of the French Open recently.
Fans took to social media to call out Jelena for wearing her mask below her nose while in the stands, watching her husband play Stefanos Tsitsipas in the French Open...
