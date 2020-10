Jamie Redknapp after split from wife Louise: Never easy but kids are priority Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Former England footballer Jamie Redknapp has spoken for the first time about his split from wife Louise in 2017, after 19 years of marriage.



Redknapp admitted it was a tough phase but eventually the couple adjusted and are now happily co-parenting sons Charley, 16 and Beau, 12.



β€œIt's never easy but you have to make sure... πŸ‘“ View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Daily Express Jamie Redknapp's ex Louise Redknapp 'hurt' after he moves on with new girlfriend https://t.co/iJwmTMkhAc https://t.co/aThCYqeJYU 1 day ago Edward Tekpetey RT @Daily_Express: Jamie Redknapp's ex Louise Redknapp 'hurt' after he moves on with new girlfriend https://t.co/iJwmTM2GIE https://t.co/Nr… 1 day ago Daily Express Jamie Redknapp's ex Louise Redknapp 'hurt' after he moves on with new girlfriend https://t.co/iJwmTM2GIE https://t.co/NrF23lGURd 1 day ago Daily Express Jamie Redknapp's ex Louise Redknapp 'hurt' after he moves on with new girlfriend https://t.co/iJwmTM2GIE https://t.co/O5Zy3e0UWv 1 day ago Daily Express RT @expressceleb: Jamie Redknapp's ex Louise Redknapp 'hurt' after he moves on with new girlfriend https://t.co/VMzimRFxFW https://t.co/2k0… 1 day ago Express Celebrity πŸ’« Jamie Redknapp's ex Louise Redknapp 'hurt' after he moves on with new girlfriend https://t.co/VMzimRFxFW https://t.co/2k0b3xQEId 1 day ago