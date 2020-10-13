Freddie Freeman re-lives his first inning home run in Game 1 of the NLCS
Tuesday, 13 October 2020 () Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman clubbed solo home run in the first inning to get Atlanta on the board in Game 1 of the NLCS. Hear what Freeman had to say about his first at bat and where the Braves go from here after taking a 1-0 series lead.
