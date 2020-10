Austin Riley on winning NLCS Game 1 vs. Dodgers: ‘We’re not finished yet’ Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

FOX's Ken Rosenthal caught up with Atlanta Braves 3B Austin Riley following the Atlanta Braves 5-1 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series. Hear Austin discuss his go-ahead homer in the 9th inning, his thoughts on P Max Fried and more.