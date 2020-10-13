Jamie Redknapp challenges Chelsea FC star to emulate Kevin De Bruyne

Global  
 

Jamie Redknapp believes Chelsea FC star Mason Mount has the potential to blossom into England’s Kevin De Bruyne. Mount impressed in England’s 2-1 victory over Belgium at Wembley on Sunday after the Chelsea FC playmaker scored the winner in the second half of their Uefa Nations League clash. England boss Gareth Southgate used Mount on […]
