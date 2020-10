Frank Thomas reacts to Freddie Freeman home run using Samsung Galaxy 5G View app Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman launched a first inning home run to give his team a 1-0 lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 of the NLCS. See the home run the way Frank Thomas saw it on the Samsung Galaxy 5G View app, utilizing zoom and multiple angles. Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman launched a first inning home run to give his team a 1-0 lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 of the NLCS. See the home run the way Frank Thomas saw it on the Samsung Galaxy 5G View app, utilizing zoom and multiple angles. 👓 View full article