|
Mark Hughes backs 46-year-old to become next Man United manager
Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
Mark Hughes believes Ryan Giggs is an excellent candidate to become the next Manchester United manager. The former Red Devils captain is currently in charge of the Wales national team after Giggs took over the reins of his country over two years ago back in 2018. The 46-year-old previously worked as Manchester United caretaker manager […]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this