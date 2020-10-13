Global  
 

Mark Hughes backs 46-year-old to become next Man United manager

The Sport Review Tuesday, 13 October 2020
Mark Hughes believes Ryan Giggs is an excellent candidate to become the next Manchester United manager. The former Red Devils captain is currently in charge of the Wales national team after Giggs took over the reins of his country over two years ago back in 2018. The 46-year-old previously worked as Manchester United caretaker manager […]
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: COVID-19 Reinfection In U.S., Man Has No Known Underlying Health Issues

COVID-19 Reinfection In U.S., Man Has No Known Underlying Health Issues 00:31

 The first known case of COVID-19 reinfection in the United States has occurred. The 25-year-old man who was reinfected has no underlying health conditions to increase his risk. He was infected with two distinct genetic strains within 48 days after testing negative in-between. His second infection was...

