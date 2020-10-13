Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
• Sports News •
U.S. Sports
Formula 1
Cricket
Tennis
Golf
Premier League
One News Page
>
Sports News
>
Nottingham Forest transfer news live
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Nottingham Forest transfer news live
Tuesday, 13 October 2020 (
35 minutes ago
)
Welcome to Tuesday's live Nottingham Forest transfer blog ahead of this week's deadline.
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Nottingham Forest transfer news: Cafu joins from Olympiakos
BBC Local News: Nottingham -- Championship side Nottingham Forest sign defensive midfielder Cafu from Olympiakos.
BBC Local News
1 week ago
'It's going to take time' - The verdict on Forest's frenzied transfer window
Nottingham Forest transfer news: Sabri Lamouchi's side have finished the first section of the transfer window with 13 new arrivals ahead of the second deadline...
Nottingham Post
1 week ago
Noel Whelan tips Nottingham Forest to sign Aston Villa's Henri Lansbury
Aston Villa transfer news: Henri Lansbury's chances of first team football at Villa Park are limited and former Leeds United and Derby County striker Noel Whelan...
Lichfield Mercury
3 days ago
Tweets about this
Bookmark
In the News 💡
Donald Trump
Coronavirus disease 2019
BBC Sport
Arsenal F.C.
Arsène Wenger
Amy Coney Barrett
Supreme Court of the United States
Los Angeles Lakers
National Basketball Association
Facebook
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Johnson & Johnson
Senate
McConnell
Columbus Day
Saints
Margot
WORTH WATCHING
Amy Coney Barrett says Supreme Court must be independent and enforce rule of law
'Long, contentious week' of Barrett hearing begins
Vanessa Bryant congratulates Los Angeles Lakers after NBA Championship victory
Lakers fans go wild after NBA championship win