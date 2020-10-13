|
Mike Tyson slurs words and appears tired during interview with Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid on Good Morning Britain
Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
Mike Tyson appeared somewhat groggy during his appearance on Good Morning Britain on Tuesday morning. The former world heavyweight champion spoke to Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid on the ITV programme to promote his upcoming fight with Roy Jones Jr. Tyson, 54, may have been struggling due to the time difference between Los Angeles and […]
