Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Scotland v Czech Republic: Who would you pick to start for hosts?

BBC Sport Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
Dykes, McBurnie or Shankland? Considine, Porteous or Hanlon? Who would you select against Czech Republic on Wednesday?
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Czech man documents satisfying restoration of old, rusty knife [Video]

Czech man documents satisfying restoration of old, rusty knife

Jiri Malek from Holice, Czech Republic, documented the process behind restoring a rusty knife he found at his grandparents' house.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 05:49Published
Adorable lion cubs born in Czech zoo [Video]

Adorable lion cubs born in Czech zoo

Jumping around, playing and pouncing, three Barbary lion cubs recently started exploring their outside enclosure at Safari Park Dvur Kralove in the north of the Czech Republic.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:08Published
Clarke: A hiding to nothing [Video]

Clarke: A hiding to nothing

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke described the 2-1 win over the Czech Republic as a "hiding to nothing" after the hosts were forced in to making nine changes to their coronavirus hit squad in the UEFA..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 03:37Published

Related news from verified sources

Scotland 1-0 Czech Republic: Hosts extend unbeaten run to eight games

 Scotland make it eight games unbeaten - their best run in 32 years - as they resist intense second-half pressure for a hard-fought Nations League win over Czech...
BBC Sport


Tweets about this