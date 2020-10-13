Manchester United miss out, Tottenham in the top four, but Fulham flop – talkSPORT Super Computer predicts where every club will finish in the 2020/21 Premier League table *October update* Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ( 6 days ago )

The first four gameweeks of the Premier League season have certainly been a bit spicy. We’ve had it all. Goals galore, skills in abundance, surprise stories and, of course, VAR controversy. Anything could happen in the 2020/21 campaign and some are even suggesting we could see a shock name top the table come the end […] 👓 View full article

