Grosjean points will not influence Haas' 2021 decision Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Oct.13 - Haas will not let a single good performance influence its driver decision for 2021, according to team boss Gunther Steiner. At the Nurburgring, it began to become obvious that the American team could oust both Kevin Magnussen and Romain Grosjean at the end of the season. Names including Nikita Mazepin, Callum Ilott, Sergio.....check out full post »

