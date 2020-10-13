|
Grosjean points will not influence Haas' 2021 decision
Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
Oct.13 - Haas will not let a single good performance influence its driver decision for 2021, according to team boss Gunther Steiner. At the Nurburgring, it began to become obvious that the American team could oust both Kevin Magnussen and Romain Grosjean at the end of the season. Names including Nikita Mazepin, Callum Ilott, Sergio.....check out full post »
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this