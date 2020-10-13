Global  
 

Grosjean points will not influence Haas' 2021 decision

Grosjean points will not influence Haas' 2021 decisionOct.13 - Haas will not let a single good performance influence its driver decision for 2021, according to team boss Gunther Steiner. At the Nurburgring, it began to become obvious that the American team could oust both Kevin Magnussen and Romain Grosjean at the end of the season. Names including Nikita Mazepin, Callum Ilott, Sergio.....check out full post »
