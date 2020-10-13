Global  
 

‘I wanted Cristiano Ronaldo’s shirt but he scored two against me!’ – Jamie O’Hara revealed why he couldn’t get Manchester United icon’s shirt

talkSPORT Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
Jamie O’Hara revealed how he really wanted to ask for Cristiano Ronaldo’s shirt – but couldn’t after he scored twice against him! O’Hara and Ally McCoist were talking about some of the shirts they collected during their careers on Tuesday’s Breakfast show. The one the former Tottenham man really wanted was Ronaldo’s and he had […]
