Indian Premier League 2020: Ben Stokes says Royal Challengers Bangalore's Yuzvendra Chahal should have been Man of the Match against Kolkata Knight Riders

Zee News Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
In a tremendous display of spin bowling Chahal returned figures of 4-0-12-1 as he powered RCB to a huge 82-run win over KKR. It was AB de Villiers, though, who was given the man of the match award for his knock of 73 off 33 balls earlier on.
