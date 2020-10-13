Indian Premier League 2020: Ben Stokes says Royal Challengers Bangalore's Yuzvendra Chahal should have been Man of the Match against Kolkata Knight Riders
Tuesday, 13 October 2020 () In a tremendous display of spin bowling Chahal returned figures of 4-0-12-1 as he powered RCB to a huge 82-run win over KKR. It was AB de Villiers, though, who was given the man of the match award for his knock of 73 off 33 balls earlier on.
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), on back of their all-round bowling performance knocked out Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Sharjah Cricket Stadium on October 12. Performing with the bat first, RCB set a target of 194/2 with AB de Villiers' not out 73 run-inning. Later, the bowlers took charge and...
