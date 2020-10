Cristiano Ronaldo 'wants Sergio Ramos at Juventus' after pair reconciled Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Real Madrid star Sergio Ramos is into the final year of his contract at the Bernabeu and could reunite with former Los Blancos team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus Real Madrid star Sergio Ramos is into the final year of his contract at the Bernabeu and could reunite with former Los Blancos team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus 👓 View full article