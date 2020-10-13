Global  
 

Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for COVID-19 on Portugal duty after sharing pitch with Kylian Mbappe and swapping shirts with Eduardo Camavinga

talkSPORT Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for COVID-19 while on international duty for Portugal. The Juventus superstar played 90 minutes during his country’s 0-0 draw with France on Sunday, sharing the pitch with a number of other high-profile players. Ronaldo, 35, was due to face Sweden on Wednesday but has withdrawn from the Portugal squad to […]
