Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for COVID-19 on Portugal duty after sharing pitch with Kylian Mbappe and swapping shirts with Eduardo Camavinga Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ( 27 minutes ago )

Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for COVID-19 while on international duty for Portugal. The Juventus superstar played 90 minutes during his country’s 0-0 draw with France on Sunday, sharing the pitch with a number of other high-profile players. Ronaldo, 35, was due to face Sweden on Wednesday but has withdrawn from the Portugal squad to […] 👓 View full article

