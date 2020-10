Raonic rolls to victory over U.S. qualifier after tiebreaker in St. Petersburg Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Canada's Milos Raonic beat American qualifier J.J. Wolf 7-6 (5), 6-1 in first-round play at the St. Petersburg Open on Tuesday in Russia. 👓 View full article

