Mike Tyson offers explanation for groggy Good Morning Britain interview with Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid which left fans concerned

Tuesday, 13 October 2020
Mike Tyson has explained why he seemed out of sorts during his interview on Good Morning Britain earlier today. The former world heavyweight champion spoke to Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid on the ITV programme to promote his upcoming fight with Roy Jones Jr, but fans were left concerned by his groggy appearance. Morgan and […]
