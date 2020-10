Colin Cowherd: Chargers’ Justin Herbert is the next star QB in the NFL | THE HERD Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The Los Angeles Chargers came close to a win over the New Orleans Saints on Monday night, and most of that had to do with rookie quarterback Justin Herbert. Hear Colin explain why Herbert is the next star quarterback in the league if the Chargers find a way to make it work. The Los Angeles Chargers came close to a win over the New Orleans Saints on Monday night, and most of that had to do with rookie quarterback Justin Herbert. Hear Colin explain why Herbert is the next star quarterback in the league if the Chargers find a way to make it work. 👓 View full article