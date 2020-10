Lloris hits back at Griezmann critics: You can´t question a player like him Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Hugo Lloris has defended Antoine Griezmann from critics and insists the Barcelona forward remains a crucial player for France. Griezmann has been scrutinised for his form for much of the past 15 months since he completed a €120million move from Atletico Madrid to Barca. The 29-year-old has not looked fully at ease in the Catalans’ […] 👓 View full article

