Marleau returns to Sharks in pursuit of Gordie Howe's record of games played Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ( 17 minutes ago )

San Jose forward Patrick Marleau, who re-signed for one year on Tuesday, can now break Gordie Howe's NHL games played record of 1,767 in the Sharks uniform he has worn for the vast majority of his career. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this