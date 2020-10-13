Southgate confused by suggestions he is on Kane collision course with Mourinho
Tuesday, 13 October 2020 () England manager Gareth Southgate was left confused by stories claiming he was on a collision course with Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho regarding the fitness of Harry Kane. Before the international break, Mourinho urged Southgate to use Kane sparingly across England’s triple-header. Spurs had endured a particularly gruelling schedule prior to Kane joining up with England, […]
England manager Gareth Southgate has played down any suggestions of a club-versus-country row over the use of captain Harry Kane. Tottenham striker Kanewas confined to a cameo role off the bench in Sunday’s victory over Belgium ashe nursed a muscular issue.