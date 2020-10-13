Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Southgate confused by suggestions he is on Kane collision course with Mourinho

SoccerNews.com Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
England manager Gareth Southgate was left confused by stories claiming he was on a collision course with Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho regarding the fitness of Harry Kane. Before the international break, Mourinho urged Southgate to use Kane sparingly across England’s triple-header. Spurs had endured a particularly gruelling schedule prior to Kane joining up with England, […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Gareth Southgate downplays row with Tottenham over Harry Kane fitness

Gareth Southgate downplays row with Tottenham over Harry Kane fitness 00:40

 England manager Gareth Southgate has played down any suggestions of a club-versus-country row over the use of captain Harry Kane. Tottenham striker Kanewas confined to a cameo role off the bench in Sunday’s victory over Belgium ashe nursed a muscular issue.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Kane 'was never injured', says England's Southgate [Video]

Kane 'was never injured', says England's Southgate

England coach Gareth Southgate confirms Harry Kane is fit to face Denmark after newspaper reports suggested he was playing through an injury against the wishes of his club, Tottenham Hotspur.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 06:16Published
Gareth Southgate hits back at Mourinho over freshness of Kane [Video]

Gareth Southgate hits back at Mourinho over freshness of Kane

Responding to Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho’s request that players, notablyHarry Kane, are not overplayed, Southgate said he hoped the situation wouldwork both ways.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:16Published

Tweets about this