CSK vs SRH: Chennai Super Kings live to fight another day

Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming on October 11 said that team got confused of the long boundaries including pace of the wicket. "Today we got confused of the long boundaries and the pace of the wicket and try to find out the right technique," said Fleming when asked that what went wrong...
Time is fast running out for the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings, a team which desperately needs its batting to click when it takes on Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dubai on Tuesday (October 13)..