CSK vs SRH: Chennai Super Kings live to fight another day

Indian Express Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Sam Curran very good addition to us: CSK Coach

Sam Curran very good addition to us: CSK Coach 01:24

 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) gets a much needed win against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on October 13. Watson, Rayudu and CSK bowlers took charge as CSK thump SRH by 20 runs. CSK head coach Stephen Fleming on team's comeback in the tournament said, "Sam Curran's...

