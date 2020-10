You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources IPL 2020: Former cricketer CM Deepak predicts who will win, KXIP or RR | Oneindia News



Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab will both aim to continue their winning run when they lock horns with each other in 9th match of IPL 2020 in Sharjah on Sunday. Former cricketer CM Deepak predicts.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 05:10 Published 2 weeks ago Day we'll win World Cup finals, Women's Cricket will have different aura: Anjum Chopra



Cricketer Anjum Chopra spoke to ANI on women's cricket. Speaking on Women cricket, cricketer Anjum Chopra said, "BCCI is working well towards the game, they are giving all facilities to the players... Credit: ANI Duration: 04:07 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this