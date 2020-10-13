Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

NFL chief medical officer: Playoff bubble environment not 'safest course of action' for avoiding COVID-19

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
The NFL isn't looking to enact a bubble environment for the postseason, as chief medical officer Allen Sills has several concerns about the idea.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Victim's father isn't well, he is not willing to go to hospital: Hathras CMO

Victim's father isn't well, he is not willing to go to hospital: Hathras CMO 01:27

 While speaking to ANI on October 13, Hathras Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Dr Brijesh Rathor spoke on victim's father health. Rathor said, "Father of Hathras incident's victim is not well. We had sent a team that informed us that he has ailments including high blood pressure." "However, he is not...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Watch: MP cop’s video thrashing wife goes viral, he says it’s a ‘family matter’ [Video]

Watch: MP cop’s video thrashing wife goes viral, he says it’s a ‘family matter’

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday said a senior state IPS officer has been relieved of duties, after a video showing him assaulting his wife went viral on social media. In..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:20Published
Chief medical officer: Rise in cases is ‘all of our problem' [Video]

Chief medical officer: Rise in cases is ‘all of our problem'

The Chief Medical Officer for England Professor Chris Whitty has warned that the rise in coronavirus cases is happening in all areas in the country and is “all of our problem”. Report by Blairm...

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:29Published
What are the new rules on social gatherings? [Video]

What are the new rules on social gatherings?

The number of people that can attend social gatherings will be slashed to sixin England following a rise in coronavirus cases across the UK. From Monday,people will not be allowed to meet in large..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:17Published

Tweets about this