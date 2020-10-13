Freddie Freeman two-run homer gives Braves 2-0 lead over Dodgers in NLCS Game 2 Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ( 22 minutes ago )

For the second straight night, Atlanta Braves first baseman and 2020 NL MVP frontrunner Freddie Freeman slugged a home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers. In NLCS Game 2, Freeman went yard off of starter Tony Gosolin, which scored Ronald Acuna Jr. and gave Atlanta an early 2-0 lead. For the second straight night, Atlanta Braves first baseman and 2020 NL MVP frontrunner Freddie Freeman slugged a home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers. In NLCS Game 2, Freeman went yard off of starter Tony Gosolin, which scored Ronald Acuna Jr. and gave Atlanta an early 2-0 lead. 👓 View full article

