Mike Pereira, Dean Blandino break down Kirk Cousins’ fumble vs. Seahawks Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

NFL on FOX Rules Analysts' Mike Pereira and Dean Blandino break down the controversial ending to the Minnesota Vikings vs Seattle Seahawks game. Pereira and Blandino both agree that the fumble should’ve been ruled an incomplete pass. NFL on FOX Rules Analysts' Mike Pereira and Dean Blandino break down the controversial ending to the Minnesota Vikings vs Seattle Seahawks game. Pereira and Blandino both agree that the fumble should’ve been ruled an incomplete pass. 👓 View full article

