Bolivia 1-2 Argentina: Correa completes turnaround in La Paz test Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Joaquin Correa came off the bench to score the winner as Argentina came from behind to defeat Bolivia 2-1 in a World Cup qualifier on Tuesday. Argentina fell behind in the altitude of La Paz, which is situated at 3,650 metres above sea level, when Marcelo Moreno Martins found the back of the net after […] 👓 View full article

