Ian Anderson walks through NLCS Game 2 start, a Braves 8-7 win over Dodgers Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Ian Anderson joined the MLB on FOX crew to talk about his strong Game 2 start for the Atlanta Braves. He is just the second pitcher in MLB history with 4+ scoreless IP in each of first three postseason appearances. The Braves held on to win, 8-7, and take a commanding 2-0 series lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS.