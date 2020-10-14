Andy Murray: Rafael Nadal's record will never be beaten Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ( 28 minutes ago )

Andy Murray predicts Rafael Nadal's record of 13 French Open titles will never be beaten as the British former World No. 1 looks to bounce back in Cologne this week from his own Roland Garros disappointment. Murray, 33, the reigning Olympic champion, crashed out of last month's French Open in straight sets with a lop-sided first...


