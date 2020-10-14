Global  
 

No action on Rangers FC manager Steven Gerrard for criticising referee

Mid-Day Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ()
Rangers FC manager Steven Gerrard will face no action over post-match comments he made about a referee after a disciplinary charge was ruled not proven on Monday. The former Liverpool and England midfielder received a notice of complaint for comments made following Dundee United defender Ryan Edwards' challenge on Rangers...
