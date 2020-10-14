Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals hope for master Ben Stokes v Delhi Capitals

Mid-Day Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ()
Bolstered by the arrival of Ben Stokes, Rajasthan Royals will hope for a stronger show from its slightly off-colour top order when the side tries to settle scores against second-placed Delhi Capitals in their return leg IPL match here on Wednesday. The Capitals had beaten RR by 46 runs last week and Steven Smith's men will look...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals to face Chennai Super Kings in Sharjah

IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals to face Chennai Super Kings in Sharjah 01:49

 Delhi Capitals is set to lock horns with Chennai Super Kings in Dubai in match of IPL 2020. Team players left their hotel from the Dubai to reach Sharjah Stadium. Shreyas Iyer-led team stand at 2nd position in IPL table.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

IPL 2020: 'Wakeup call for team,' says Shreyas Iyer after five-wicket loss against KXIP [Video]

IPL 2020: 'Wakeup call for team,' says Shreyas Iyer after five-wicket loss against KXIP

After stumbling to a five-wicket loss against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), Delhi Capitals' skipper Shreyas Iyer said that the loss is like a wake-up call for the team. Iyer said that the team needs to work..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:21Published
CSK's head coach Fleming praises RR's disciplined bowling [Video]

CSK's head coach Fleming praises RR's disciplined bowling

After facing seven-wicket defeat in the match against Rajasthan Royals, qualifying for playoffs has become difficult for the Chennai Super Kings. Batting first, CSK posted a total of 125/5 in the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:04Published
'Cannot rely on luck, have to win every game,' says RR Skipper Steve Smith [Video]

'Cannot rely on luck, have to win every game,' says RR Skipper Steve Smith

Rajasthan Royals Skipper Steve Smith praised Jos Buttler's batting and said that the main aim was to keep him on the strike. Smith said, "The wicket was a bit stoppy, so we were trying to get ourselves..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:17Published

Related news from verified sources

Who is Tushar Deshpande, a ball-boy in IPL 2008 to impressive debut for Delhi Capitals?

 Tushar Deshpande made his debut for Delhi Capitals in the clash against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2020 and he impressed by getting the massive wicket of Ben...
DNA Also reported by •BBC Sport

Indian Premier League 2020: Boosted by Ben Stokes’ return, recharged Rajasthan Royals take on Delhi Capitals

 Rajasthan Royals' will draw a lot of confidence from their thrilling win against SunRisers' in their last game as they now take on the emphatic Delhi Capitals,...
Zee News


Tweets about this