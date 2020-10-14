Global  
 

Man United to rival Real Madrid for 17-year-old Ligue 1 star – report

The Sport Review Wednesday, 14 October 2020
Manchester United could face competition from Real Madrid for the signing of Rennes star Eduardo Camavinga, according to a report in Spain. Spanish media outlet AS, as quoted by the Daily Star, is reporting that Manchester United are interested in the 17-year-old following his standout performances in Ligue 1. The same article states that Camavinga’s […]
