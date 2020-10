Hunter Renfroe on Rays taking 3-0 series lead over Astros, being 1 win away from World Series Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Hunter Renfroe talks after the Tampa Bay Rays' 5-2 win to take a 3-0 series lead over the Astros about the defensive plays, being a game away from the World Series & more. Hunter Renfroe talks after the Tampa Bay Rays' 5-2 win to take a 3-0 series lead over the Astros about the defensive plays, being a game away from the World Series & more. 👓 View full article