Football: All Whites' clash against England cancelled

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ()
Football: All Whites' clash against England cancelledThe All Whites' dream football showdown against England has been cancelled.The New Zealand men's national team were set to take on England at Wembley Stadium - the world's most famous football venue - on October 13, which would...
