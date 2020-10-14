Football: All Whites' clash against England cancelled
Wednesday, 14 October 2020 () The All Whites' dream football showdown against England has been cancelled.The New Zealand men's national team were set to take on England at Wembley Stadium - the world's most famous football venue - on October 13, which would...
Football clubs in England are struggling financially without fans being allowed in to the stadiums given ongoing restrictions around the country due to Coronavirus. Many are fearing the worst for some..