KXIP vs RCB Preview: Chris Gayle set for IPL 2020 debut as Punjab face Bangalore in must-win game

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources IPL 2020, KXIP vs KKR: Kolkata look to keep winning momentum | Oneindia News



Five losses in six games, nothing seems to be going Kings XI Punjab’s way. Right from the first game when the lost the Super Over contest to Delhi Capitals, things have been bumpy, to say the least.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 04:19 Published 4 days ago IPL 2020 KXIP Vs MI: Who will win the match, CM Deepak predicts: Watch to know|Oneindia News



As Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians lock horns today, former cricketer CM Deepak predicts who will win the match. Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) had a decent chance of winning all their three games so far in.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 04:43 Published 2 weeks ago IPL 2020 । KXIP vs MI । MI vs KXIP । DREAM11 IPL। IPL Match Prediction



About the Video: Full Match Preview of the Match Between Mumbai Indians vs Kings Eleven Punjab of Dream11 IPL 2020. Preview Contains, Team News, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Predicted 11, Winning.. Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 07:23 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this