Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

KXIP vs RCB Preview: Chris Gayle set for IPL 2020 debut as Punjab face Bangalore in must-win game

Indian Express Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ()
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

IPL 2020, KXIP vs KKR: Kolkata look to keep winning momentum | Oneindia News [Video]

IPL 2020, KXIP vs KKR: Kolkata look to keep winning momentum | Oneindia News

Five losses in six games, nothing seems to be going Kings XI Punjab’s way. Right from the first game when the lost the Super Over contest to Delhi Capitals, things have been bumpy, to say the least..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 04:19Published
IPL 2020 KXIP Vs MI: Who will win the match, CM Deepak predicts: Watch to know|Oneindia News [Video]

IPL 2020 KXIP Vs MI: Who will win the match, CM Deepak predicts: Watch to know|Oneindia News

As Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians lock horns today, former cricketer CM Deepak predicts who will win the match. Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) had a decent chance of winning all their three games so far in..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 04:43Published
IPL 2020 । KXIP vs MI । MI vs KXIP । DREAM11 IPL। IPL Match Prediction [Video]

IPL 2020 । KXIP vs MI । MI vs KXIP । DREAM11 IPL। IPL Match Prediction

About the Video: Full Match Preview of the Match Between Mumbai Indians vs Kings Eleven Punjab of Dream11 IPL 2020. Preview Contains, Team News, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Predicted 11, Winning..

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 07:23Published

Tweets about this