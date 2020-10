Mason Mount sends message to Southgate over Jack Grealish rivalry Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ( 12 hours ago )

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount believes there is scope to play both he and Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish in the same England side because of the 'connection' the pair have. Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount believes there is scope to play both he and Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish in the same England side because of the 'connection' the pair have. 👓 View full article