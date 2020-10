Verstappen not 'frustrated' with 2020 season Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Oct.14 - Max Verstappen insists he is not getting "frustrated" even if wins remain out of his reach at present. Red Bull appears to be inching ever closer to Mercedes, with the Dutch driver almost matching Lewis Hamilton's qualifying time at the Nurburgring. And then in the race, Verstappen managed to post the fastest lap.....check out full post »

