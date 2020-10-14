|
Roy Jones Jr admits he’s contemplated dying in Mike Tyson fight, but says he would ‘die a happy man’ if it happened
Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ()
Roy Jones Jr has declared that he’s considered the possibility of dying in his upcoming fight with Mike Tyson. The 51-year-old is due to face off against his 54-year-old rival on November 28 in an exhibition consisting of eight, two-minute rounds. To promote the event, Jones Jr appeared on the Joe Rogan podcast for an […]
