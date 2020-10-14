Global  
 

Roy Jones Jr admits he’s contemplated dying in Mike Tyson fight, but says he would ‘die a happy man’ if it happened

Roy Jones Jr has declared that he’s considered the possibility of dying in his upcoming fight with Mike Tyson. The 51-year-old is due to face off against his 54-year-old rival on November 28 in an exhibition consisting of eight, two-minute rounds. To promote the event, Jones Jr appeared on the Joe Rogan podcast for an […]
