You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources NFL May Force Tennessee Titans to Forfeit Game Against Buffalo Bills



On Thursday morning, another Tennessee Titans player tested positive for COVID-19. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:12 Published 5 days ago

Related news from verified sources Ryan Tannehill scores 4 TDs as depleted Titans beat Bills 42-16 Ryan Tannehill threw for three touchdowns and ran for another as the Titans routed the Buffalo Bills 42-16 on a rare Tuesday night in a showdown between two of...

Denver Post 7 hours ago Also reported by • CBC.ca



Tweets about this