Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Liverpool owners FSG plan to buy sister club in Europe after teaming up with ‘Moneyball’ baseball chief Billy Beane

talkSPORT Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ()
Liverpool’s American owners are planning to buy a sister club in Europe after teaming up with baseball executive Billy Beane – the subject of Hollywood movie ‘Moneyball’. Fenway Sports Group seem to be taking a leaf from Manchester City’s book, with their plans to expand their football empire now revealed. According to The Times, FSG […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this