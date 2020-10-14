|
Liverpool owners FSG plan to buy sister club in Europe after teaming up with ‘Moneyball’ baseball chief Billy Beane
Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ()
Liverpool’s American owners are planning to buy a sister club in Europe after teaming up with baseball executive Billy Beane – the subject of Hollywood movie ‘Moneyball’. Fenway Sports Group seem to be taking a leaf from Manchester City’s book, with their plans to expand their football empire now revealed. According to The Times, FSG […]
