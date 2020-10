Video Credit: ANI - Published 1 week ago Die-hard Dhoni fan paints his house in CSK's colour in Tamil Nadu 01:33 Cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni's fan painted his house in colour of Chennai Super King's jersey. Gopi Krishnan decided to paint his house yellow to show his madness for the cricketer. Krishnan is also hurt with the negative comments which are floating on social media for Dhoni.