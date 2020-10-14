Eric Mangini on Brady reprimanding his Bucs, leaves Arians with ‘easy’ coaching | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Wednesday, 14 October 2020 () Eric Mangini joins the show to speak on Tom Brady reprimanding his fellow Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Mangini feels head coach Bruce Arians in the clear as Brady does the 'hard' work and acts as the 'bad guy'. Furthermore, he feels this could lead to team chemistry issues and resentment rather than players uniting under the coach.
